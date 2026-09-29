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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Freak double tragedy: 2 cars plunge into same ditch hours apart on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in MP, 4 killed

Freak double tragedy: 2 cars plunge into same ditch hours apart on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in MP, 4 killed

The consecutive accidents left two women from Punjab and two men from Gujarat dead

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PTI
Ratlam (MP), Updated At : 04:35 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Four people were killed and seven injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Tuesday after two cars crashed off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and plunged into a 30-foot-deep ditch within hours of each other, the police said.
The freak consecutive accidents left two women from Punjab and two men from Gujarat dead, while police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crashes, they said. The first accident occurred when a car with a family from Punjab crashed through the railing of the eight-lane expressway and fell into a 30-foot-deep ditch, Jawar Industrial Police Station in-charge Prakash Gadaria said.
The victims, Narendra Kaur (67) and her daughter-in-law Manpreet Kaur (32), were killed, while four other occupants of the vehicle were injured, he said.
Gadaria said that even as a police team was inspecting the scene, the second car also plunged into the ditch from the broken railing. Ravi Hatila (35) and Ramesh Makwana (50), both residents of Gujarat's Dahod district, died, while three others were injured, another official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yuvraj Singh Chauhan said the circumstances and causes of both accidents are being investigated.

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