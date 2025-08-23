German tech delegation explores investment & innovation in MP

Efforts under Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to position Madhya Pradesh as a hub of investment and innovation came into focus as a high-powered German delegation visited Ujjain and Indore on Wednesday as part of the Madhya Pradesh Global Innovation Program 2025, said a state government press release.

Advertisement

Representatives from five leading German technology firms—Tylers, Helonic, Stex, Q-Connect AG and Cloud-Squid—toured IIT Indore’s Charak Centre for Digital Healthcare, the Intelligent Manufacturing Centre, and later engaged with startups and entrepreneurs at Ujjain Smart City Limited.

The visit, was coordinated by MPIDC with support from GIIC and IM Global.

Advertisement

At IIT Indore, the delegation interacted with the Drishti CPS Foundation and witnessed demonstrations of digital healthcare technologies. Later in Ujjain, sessions with local entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals and startups showcased investment opportunities and innovation-driven partnerships.

A roundtable chaired by Smart City Commissioner Abhilash Mishra and CEO Zila Panchayat Sandeep Shiva focused on the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Simhastha 2028.” Startups presented solutions on how AI and digital technologies could aid crowd management, real-time analytics and smart infrastructure for the upcoming global religious congregation.

Advertisement

Local firms including Lexineksi AI, Millet IT and MR Soft Pvt. Ltd. explored collaboration opportunities with the German visitors. MPIDC Executive Director Rajesh Rathore and CEO Zila Panchayat Shiva highlighted Ujjain’s potential as a model of sustainable urban development under the Cities 2.0 Vision and the Mahakumbh Project.

IM Global Founder C.K. Tiwari underlined the importance of research-driven approaches and international collaborations for startups preparing to enter global markets.

The German team also visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and MPIDC’s regional office in Ujjain, where they were briefed on new industrial infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and projects under Vikram Udyogpuri Limited.

Calling their experience “a unique confluence of industry and spirituality,” the delegation described Madhya Pradesh’s focus on AI-enabled preparations for Simhastha 2028 as evidence of the state’s progressive and forward-looking innovation agenda.