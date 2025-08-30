Gwalior conclave attracted investment proposals of Rs 3,500 crore: MP CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said investment proposals of Rs 3,500 crore were received during the Regional Tourism Conclave held here.

Speaking on the last day of the two-day conclave, Yadav said the state government was organising subject-specific conclaves to get investment and strengthen the economy.

The first such conclave was held in Rewa, which attracted an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, while the Gwalior event focused solely on tourism and saw participation of 500 stakeholders with Rs 3,500 crore investment proposals, he said.

"The conclave provided a platform for the tourism sector. Heritage properties, hotels and resorts will be developed. Tourism will be promoted, employment will increase and local products will find markets," Yadav said.

According to him, Gwalior's proximity to Delhi, Agra and Mathura, its historical monuments including the Man Singh Tomar fort, temples and the Gurdwara Data Bandi Chhodh Sahib make it a unique destination.

IndiGo will develop the Gwalior fort with an investment of Rs 100 crore through its CSR (corporate social responsibiliy) funds, the CM said.

He added that the government was working for promotion of trade and industry, and to get investment in other areas of the state.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, Agriculture Minister Edal Singh Kansana and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi were present at the conclave.

Tomar said under the chief minister's initiative, tourism stakeholders from across the country have been connected with development agenda in Madhya Pradesh.

He also said that unlike in the past, conclaves are now decentralised and organised in regional centres, which will benefit the local economy and employment.

Tourism Minister Lodhi said the government aims to make Madhya Pradesh the number one state in terms of tourism, noting that the Rewa conclave also attracted investment proposals of Rs 3,000 crore.

Tourism Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said Madhya Pradesh has 750 historic monuments, 18 UNESCO-recognised sites and 12 national parks, while 30 per cent of its area is forest.

The recent initiatives include reintroduction of cheetahs at the Kuno National Park, promotion of film tourism, and projects in Chanderi, Orchha and Datia, he said.

Gwalior has been recognised as a UNESCO City of Music and will be developed as a music hub, according to him.

"The state's new Tourism Policy 2025 is attracting investment with provisions such as easy land allotment. The aim is to bring Gwalior on the world map and enhance facilities for tourists," he said.

The conclave also highlighted religious sites, including Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas, textile crafts such as Chanderi, and the plan to expand the Delhi-Agra-Gwalior tourism circuit into a 'Diamond Ring' by adding destinations.