India will become world’s largest pulse exporter: Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said importing pulses is not a matter of pride but of shame for India, adding that the country should aim at becoming the world’s largest pulse exporter.

Advertisement

“India must become self-reliant in pulses, stop importing them, and reach a stage where pulses are exported. The Pulse Self-Reliance Mission has been created to achieve this goal. Importing pulses is not a matter of pride but of shame for India. Under this Mission, all states will develop customised roadmaps in their respective regions to advance the pulse mission based on local requirements,” he said.

Advertisement

“Pulse Self-Reliance Mission will be implemented on the ground through science, policy, MSP (minimum support price), seed reform, and market support,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister was speaking after launching the nationwide Pulse Revolution in the Sehore region of Madhya Pradesh. Agriculture ministers of all states were also present at the programme.

“Now, seeds will not be released in Delhi, but in states among farmers themselves. Under the cluster model, farmers will receive seed kits and Rs 10,000 per hectare support for model cultivation,” he added.

Advertisement

On the controversial India-US trade deal, the Agriculture Minister clarified that maize, wheat, rice, soybean, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol, tobacco, and many vegetables are fully protected.

“These products will not be imported from the US, and India’s market remains secure for Indian farmers,” he noted.

Chouhan said traditional US tariffs on Indian goods will be reduced to about 18%, opening massive opportunities for textiles, garments, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber products, organic chemicals, home décor, handicrafts, and machinery. Tariffs on generic medicines, gems and jewellry, aircraft parts, and several other goods will be reduced to zero, strengthening Make in India and export competitiveness, he added.

“In agriculture, basmati rice and spices will benefit significantly, opening new markets for farmers in Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Textile exports will also benefit cotton farmers,” he added.

The Union Minister emphasised that the government is focusing on the entire chain—from seed to market. “To ensure value addition, cluster-level dal (pulses) mills will be promoted with up to Rs 25 lakh subsidy per mill. Under the mission, 1,000 dal mills will be established nationwide, including 55 in Madhya Pradesh, creating employment and benefiting local farmers,” he said.

Chouhan also highlighted the ongoing ICAR and ICARDA research on improving productivity, early-maturing varieties, disease-free crops, and better seeds for lentils, chickpeas, urad, moong, and other pulses.