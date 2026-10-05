An Indian-born cheetah has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 60, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

The father is a cheetah brought from Botswana and the birth of these cubs marks the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, adding a new genetic lineage to the country's growing cheetah population, a government statement said.

Advertisement

Congratulating veterinarians, forest officials, field staff, and the management team associated with Project Cheetah, Yadav said their dedication, commitment, and tireless efforts are continuously progressing the cheetah restoration journey in India.

Advertisement

Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! 🐆❤️ KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12—an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah—adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India. Heartfelt congratulations to the veterinarians, field staff, managers and everyone associated with Project Cheetah, whose dedication, commitment and tireless efforts have made these moments possible. Welcome to the world, little ones 🐆 #WildlifeWeek2026 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 5, 2026

"KJP21, a female cheetah born in India, has given birth to five healthy cubs. Their birth has sparked an outpouring of joy in the area. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 60, including 41 born on Indian soil," Yadav said.

Advertisement

KJP21 is the third female cheetah born in India, after Mukhi and KGP12, an statement issued by Yadav said.

The birth of these cubs marks an important milestone in the expansion of a new generation of cheetahs, the statement said, adding the father of the five cubs is a cheetah brought from Botswana.

"Thus, the birth of these cubs marks the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, adding a new genetic lineage to the country's growing cheetah population. The birth of another generation of cheetahs on Indian soil marks another glorious chapter in the remarkable journey of Project Cheetah," it said.

This achievement underscores the ongoing scientific management, monitoring, and conservation efforts for cheetah conservation in Kuno National Park, the statement said.