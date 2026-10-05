DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Indian-born cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in MP's Kuno; marks beginning of Botswana lineage

Indian-born cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in MP's Kuno; marks beginning of Botswana lineage

The father is a cheetah brought from Botswana and the birth of these cubs marks the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, adding a new genetic lineage to the country's growing cheetah population

article_Author
PTI
Bhopal/Sheopur, Updated At : 05:17 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Five cubs of a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah KJP21, at Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: @byadavbjp/X
Advertisement

An Indian-born cheetah has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 60, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

The father is a cheetah brought from Botswana and the birth of these cubs marks the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, adding a new genetic lineage to the country's growing cheetah population, a government statement said.

Advertisement

Congratulating veterinarians, forest officials, field staff, and the management team associated with Project Cheetah, Yadav said their dedication, commitment, and tireless efforts are continuously progressing the cheetah restoration journey in India.

Advertisement

"KJP21, a female cheetah born in India, has given birth to five healthy cubs. Their birth has sparked an outpouring of joy in the area. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 60, including 41 born on Indian soil," Yadav said.

Advertisement

KJP21 is the third female cheetah born in India, after Mukhi and KGP12, an statement issued by Yadav said.

The birth of these cubs marks an important milestone in the expansion of a new generation of cheetahs, the statement said, adding the father of the five cubs is a cheetah brought from Botswana.

"Thus, the birth of these cubs marks the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, adding a new genetic lineage to the country's growing cheetah population. The birth of another generation of cheetahs on Indian soil marks another glorious chapter in the remarkable journey of Project Cheetah," it said.

This achievement underscores the ongoing scientific management, monitoring, and conservation efforts for cheetah conservation in Kuno National Park, the statement said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts