Indore man wears helmet fitted with a huge camera; read to know why

A young man from Indore’s Gauri Nagar has gone viral as the ‘Helmet Man’ on social media for wearing a helmet fitted with a camera and patrolling his neighbourhood in an attempt to document threats and ensure his family’s safety.

“This helmet camera is not a gimmick – it is my shield,” the man said.

“We have pleaded for protection. When nothing happened, I decided to record everything, everywhere I go.”

According to the man, he and his family have been facing repeated death threats and harassment from their neighbours – Satish Chauhan, Baliram Chauhan, and Munna Chauhan – over a long-running land dispute. Despite filing multiple complaints with local police, he claims no concrete action has been taken.

“If anything happens to me or my family, at least there will be video evidence,” he said.

Videos of the man – helmet on, camera rolling – walking through his locality have gone viral on social media platforms. The reactions have been a mix of shock, sympathy and satire, with many users demanding accountability from law enforcement organisations.

Police officials have acknowledged the ongoing dispute and confirmed that the situation has previously escalated into physical altercations.

“We have tried to mediate between the parties,” said a senior officer. “The case is being reviewed and any new facts will be taken into account.”