Indore to host Semiconductor Summit on October 23-24

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is making sustained efforts to develop the state as a major semiconductor industry hub. Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Summit-2026 will be held at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on October 23–24 to promote investment, technological innovation and skill development in the semiconductor sector. The two-day summit will bring together domestic and international semiconductor companies, investors, industry experts, academicians and startup representatives to explore opportunities in semiconductor manufacturing, research and industrial collaboration.

Focus on Semiconductor Technology and Manufacturing

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The summit will deliberate on semiconductor manufacturing, chip design, advanced packaging and testing, electronics manufacturing, research and innovation, and skilled workforce development. The event will feature eight panel discussions, five roundtable meetings and two keynote addresses. More than 50 companies will showcase their technological capabilities, products and solutions at the exhibition.

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Strengthening Collaboration among Industry, Academia and Research Institutions

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will address the inaugural session on the theme ‘Madhya Pradesh's Vision toBecome a Semiconductor Hub’. Panel discussions will subsequently explore the development of Madhya Pradesh as an advanced packaging and testing hub, building a fabless ecosystem, and semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains.

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Roundtable meetings will also be held with companies working in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, fabless products and intellectual property, along with directors and vice-chancellors of leading educational institutions. These deliberations are expected to strengthen collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions.

On the second day, discussions will focus on chip technology, AI, electronics product manufacturing, design services, research and development, and talent development. Sessions on photonics, quantum technologies and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will also be organised. Winners selected in the final round of the Madhya Pradesh Semicon Startup Competition will be felicitated at the valedictory ceremony.

Over 50 Companies to Showcase Technological Capabilities

The summit exhibition will feature more than 50 companies showcasing their capabilities in chip design, packaging and testing, equipment, materials, electronics manufacturing and emerging technologies. The exhibition will provide investors, industry representatives and technology experts with a platform to interact with companies explore their solutions and identify potential business collaboration opportunities.

Semiconductor Policy to Encourage Investment

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, the state government has approved the Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy-2025 to encourage investment in the sector. The policy provides for a 25% subsidy and electricity at a rate of ₹2 per unit for 10 years.

In this direction, Paras Semiconductors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility with a proposed investment of ₹6,200 crore. The project is expected to strengthen prospects for semiconductor manufacturing, investment and the expansion of related industrial activities in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Summit-2026 is an important initiative aimed at developing the state's semiconductor industry, attracting investment, promoting technological innovation and building a skilled workforce.