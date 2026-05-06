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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Industrial Growth Canvas Ready; Time to Add Colours: CM Dr Yadav

Industrial Growth Canvas Ready; Time to Add Colours: CM Dr Yadav

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Tribune Web Desk
Bhopal, Updated At : 10:15 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that new land and the canvas for industry in the state are now ready, and the government, in partnership with industrialists, is working to fill this canvas with colours through progressive plans and policies. He said that ample opportunities are being created for new entrepreneurship. Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country’s economy is progressing with strength and confidence.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Burhanpur, known as the gateway to the South, is also the gateway to Madhya Pradesh’s development. The district has a strong culture of enterprise and hard work, while its people possess multifaceted skills. From agriculture to industries, Burhanpur is witnessing a dynamic environment of growth. The state government is committed to giving a new direction to Burhanpur’s development and will move forward with mutual trust, cooperation and partnership with local industries to take Burhanpur’s capabilities to the global level. He announced that Sukhpuri in Burhanpur would be developed as an industrial belt, while a new road would also be constructed in the Rehta industrial area.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the Udyami Samvad programme organised at Shri Parmanand Govindji Wala Auditorium in Burhanpur. He inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp and also visited exhibitions of products displayed by entrepreneurs, interacting with them personally. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat and Burhanpur MLA and former minister Smt. Archana Chitnis was specially present on the occasion.

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Formation of the Rajya Vyapari Kalyan Board will Open New Possibilities

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the government is working round the clock to promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh. The primary objective is to establish industries rapidly and connect local youth with employment opportunities. With this vision, the year 2025 was dedicated as the ‘Industry and Employment Year’. He informed that the Cabinet had approved the formation of the State Traders’ Welfare Board (STWB) and district-level committees just a day earlier. Development committees have also been formed to ensure the participation of public representatives, departmental officials and citizens in district-level development activities. Subjects such as industrial promotion and entrepreneurship will also be included in these committees. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state is developing industrial infrastructure with the vision that industrialists supplying materials globally should emerge from the country and the state itself.

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Old Laws Removed, New Rules Framed for Industrial Growth

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state government has introduced industry-friendly policies to promote industrial development. Obsolete laws have been abolished and replaced with new rules to create fresh opportunities and pathways for industries. The tax on tur dal has also been removed, and the government is now considering similar steps regarding cotton. He said these decisions were taken after extensive consultations with entrepreneurs and assured that future decisions would also be made in the interest of the industries. The Chief Minister added that the previous year was celebrated as ‘Industry and Employment Year’ in the state, while current activities are being conducted under ‘Krishak Kalyan Varsh’. The Burhanpur region also has extensive agricultural activity, and any discussion about Burhanpur remains incomplete without mentioning bananas and cotton. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav assured that local issues would be resolved through a positive and practical approach. With the blessings of Maa Tapti, Burhanpur would continue progressing in both industry and agriculture.

India Re-establishing Itself as a Global Economic Power

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that an entrepreneur who achieves the best results with limited time and resources is truly successful. Every city and state in India is contributing to the nation’s economic growth through entrepreneurship. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, the period after 2014 marked the beginning of India’s rise as Bharat on the global stage. He stated that India is once again establishing itself as a global economic power. Prime Minister Shri Modi, upon assuming office in 2014, resolved to ensure that every citizen receives their rightful benefits directly into their bank accounts through Jan Dhan accounts and successfully fulfilled this commitment. This brought transformative changes to the country’s economy. In line with Prime Minister Shri Modi’s vision, the state government is also committed to eliminating middlemen and ensuring that every individual and entrepreneur receives their rightful benefits directly into their accounts.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav compared India’s entrepreneurial spirit, self-reliance and employment-oriented culture to the Phoenix, which rises from the ashes and soars high despite adversity. Similarly, India continues to rise above challenges and difficulties, and this strength, he said, is driven by entrepreneurs.

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