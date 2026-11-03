Jawan kills wife over character suspicion; tries to pass off death as heart attack in MP

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan allegedly strangled his wife to death in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior over the suspicion of her character, and tried to pass off the murder as a heart attack, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Khuraira under the Murar police station limits, where SSB constable Gyan Singh lived with his wife Rinki and two children, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jairaj Kuber told reporters.

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Singh, a native of Chhonda village in Bhind district of MP, was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He had returned home on leave a few days ago, he said.

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The couple got married in 2010.

Suspicious of his wife's character, Gyan Singh strangled her to death in a fit of rage and took her body to his village, Chhonda, for cremation, where he told the local residents that she died of a heart attack, Kuber said.

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On learning about the death of Rinki, her parents also arrived in Chhonda village. They noticed injury marks on her body, which aroused their suspicion. They immediately informed the police about it. However, Gyan Singh fled, Kuber added.

The accused was later taken into custody and he confessed to the crime during interrogation, according to him.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, a police team arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Investigation into the matter is under way and action will be taken based on it.