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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Khargone verdict exposes BJP's 'bulldozer justice', says Congress

Khargone verdict exposes BJP's 'bulldozer justice', says Congress

Referring to the April 2022 violence in Khargone, Ramesh said the district administration had launched a bulldozer drive a day after clashes during a Ram Navami procession, demolishing 16 houses and 29 shops across five Muslim-majority localities

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. Image credit/PTI.
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The Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over the 2022 Khargone demolitions after a Madhya Pradesh court acquitted all 11 Muslim men accused in the Ram Navami violence case, alleging that the party's "bulldozer justice" had punished innocent people years before the judicial process reached its conclusion.

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Congress general secretary in-charge communications and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said the acquittal had exposed what he called the arbitrary use of bulldozer action in BJP-ruled states and demanded compensation for those whose homes were demolished.

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Referring to the April 2022 violence in Khargone, Ramesh said the district administration had launched a bulldozer drive a day after clashes during a Ram Navami procession, demolishing 16 houses and 29 shops across five Muslim-majority localities.

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He recalled that the then Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, had said: "The house from which stones were thrown will be turned into a heap of stones."

Ramesh said that in July 2026, a Madhya Pradesh sessions court had acquitted all 11 Muslim men accused in the case, observing that there was no credible evidence against them, no witnesses had supported the prosecution, and no legally compliant investigation had been conducted.

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"Despite the court's declaration of their innocence, in the words of Narottam Mishra, the BJP's 'bulldozer justice' had been meted out years earlier," he said.

Alleging that bulldozer action in BJP-ruled states had consistently targeted the Muslim community, Ramesh claimed that religious places, educational institutions and residential houses had all come under demolition drives.

"This is a grave insult to both the rule of law and the Constitution. The BJP government must answer to all those whose homes it demolished. They should be provided with appropriate compensation, and accountability must be fixed for the officials responsible for this action," he said.

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