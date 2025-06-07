DT
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh CM urges Shah to order CBI probe into Indore woman’s disappearance in Meghalaya

Madhya Pradesh CM urges Shah to order CBI probe into Indore woman’s disappearance in Meghalaya

The woman went missing along with her husband on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills
PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 07:25 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the disappearance of an Indore-based woman in Meghalaya a fortnight back.

The woman -- Sonam Raghuvanshi (25) -- went missing along with her husband Raja Raghuvanshi (29) on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district during their honeymoon.

On June 2, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area, some 20 kilometres away from the homestay.

However, the Meghalaya police, which registered a murder case after Raja’s body was found, are yet to get any clues about Sonam’s whereabouts.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, “Madhya Pradesh stands firmly with the family of Smt Sonam Raghuvanshi in this hour of crisis.” “I have discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior police officials from Madhya Pradesh are in constant touch with authorities in Meghalaya. I have requested Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the incident,” he said.

All possible efforts were being made to ensure the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the CM added.

On Friday, the woman’s family members urged the Union government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after expressing dissatisfaction with the probe of the north eastern state’s police.

