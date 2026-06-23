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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh: GI tag for Seoni's famous jumbo custard apple

Madhya Pradesh: GI tag for Seoni's famous jumbo custard apple

Known for its large size, sweetness and quality, the fruit is a key source of livelihood for over 3,000 tribal families

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PTI
Seoni, Updated At : 07:28 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Jumbo custard apple. Image credits/Instagram @farmizenofficial
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After three years of sustained efforts, the famous jumbo custard apple of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, providing the fruit a distinct and protected identity at the national and international levels, an official said on Tuesday.

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The custard apple, which grows naturally in the forests of Bhutbandhani and nearby areas of Chhapara, is renowned for its large size, exceptional taste, and superior quality. Individual fruits typically weigh between 200 grams and 1 kilogram.

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Dr Asha Upvanshi-Vasewar, Assistant Director of the Horticulture and Food Processing Department, told PTI that the GI tag was awarded following the approval of an application submitted through the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks and the Registrar of Geographical Indications to the GI Registry in Chennai.

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She said the GI tag will provide a distinct and protected identity to Seoni’s Jumbo Custard Apple at both national and international levels. The recognition will help prevent misuse of the product’s name in the market while enhancing its demand and value.

According to the official, the fruit already enjoys strong demand in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Kanpur.

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“This achievement will increase the income of custard apple farmers and create new opportunities for processing and exports,” she said.

Processed products include pulp, ice cream, rabdi shakes, basundi, lassi and sweets.

She added that custard apple leaves and peels are also used in producing organic fertilisers and medicinal products.

To support growers, the department has organised farmers into two Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), while three custard apple pulp processing units have been established in the district.

The application for the GI tag was submitted in 2023 by Sadam Singh Barkade and Rajkumar Bhalavi, representatives of the Bhutbandhani FPO Custard Apple Crop Producer Company Limited.

Officials noted that the region’s red-brown soil contributes to the fruit’s high iron content, enhancing its sweetness-containing approximately 40 per cent natural sugar-and medicinal properties.

The cultivation and collection of this unique custard apple serve as the primary source of livelihood for more than 3,000 tribal families in the district. Officials said each family can earn up to Rs 1 lakh during a season.

Seoni district produces approximately 6,090 tons of custard apple annually from 695 hectares of cultivation, generating an estimated turnover of Rs 20-25 crore.

Recently, Garadu, a tuber relished especially during winter in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region, Sailana’s Balam cucumber and Indore’s Malvi potato have received the GI tag, officials said on Monday.

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