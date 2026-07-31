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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh info panel summons Cheetah Project director over RTI denial

Madhya Pradesh info panel summons Cheetah Project director over RTI denial

Wildlife activist alleges that information sought regarding irregularities in tranquillisation process of cheetahs in Kuno National Park, cheetah blood test reports, post-operative reports of injured cheetahs, and post-mortem reports was withheld by the Project Cheetah director in the name of national security and foreign relations concerns

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:09 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The State Information Commission of Madhya Pradesh on Monday summoned Project Cheetah director Uttam Sharma on charges of refusal to disburse information under the RTI Act.

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Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has alleged that information sought regarding irregularities in the tranquillisation process of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park, cheetah blood test reports, post-operative reports of injured cheetahs, and post-mortem reports was withheld by the Project Cheetah director in the name of national security and foreign relations concerns.

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“Information was withheld by citing exemptions under RTI Act Sections 8(1)(a) (threat to the security and sovereignty of India) and 8(1)(j) (disclosure of personal information). In some instances, unreasonable fees were demanded to disclose the information,” Dubey said.

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Dubey alleged that Sharma arbitrarily acted as both the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the First Appellate Authority (FAA) in these cases, passing illegal orders. He demanded a penalty, a departmental inquiry, and compensation for disrespecting and violations of the RTI Act.

While a PIO is an officer responsible for receiving queries filed under the RTI Act and responding to those, the FAA is an officer senior in rank to the PIO within the same public authority, who hears the first appeal if the PIO refuses, delays or gives an incomplete reply.

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Dubey said that in 2024, when he filed an RTI query regarding Project Cheetah, he received a response from Sharma, whose designation was mentioned as the PIO. However, in June, he received another letter regarding his RTI query in which Sharma's designation was mentioned as the FAA.

A 2024 inspection report by the Madhya Pradesh forest department revealed that within just two years of Project Cheetah's launch, the cheetahs were tranquillised 110 times.

Dubey had asked the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to initiate an independent probe into all the tranquillisations conducted in the park in 2024.

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