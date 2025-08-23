Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the country’s top state in mineral auctions announced Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

The state auctioned 29 mineral blocks in 2022–23 and became the first in India to implement the Centre’s policy on critical minerals. For its performance, it secured first and second prizes at the Mining Ministers’ Conferences in 2022 and 2025, the CM said.

In FY 2024–25, mineral revenue jumped 23% to cross ₹10,000 crores for the first time, against ₹4,958 crores in 2023–24. So far, 103 blocks have been auctioned, expected to generate over ₹1.68 lakh crore.

The state has reported new gold deposits in Jabalpur and Katni and certified massive diamond reserves in Panna and Chhatarpur. Malajkhand in Balaghat hosts the country’s largest copper mine, while Panna’s Majhgawan is India’s only active diamond mine.

To check illegal mining, 41 AI-based e-gates, drones, and satellite monitoring are being deployed. Through the District Mineral Foundation, over 16,000 projects in health, education, water, and welfare have been approved, with nearly half completed.

A mining and industrial development conclave will be held in Katni on August 23, focusing on Madhya Pradesh’s role in India’s march toward Atmanirbhar Bharat.