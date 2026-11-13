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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh man dies as ‘rasgulla’ explodes in his mouth

Madhya Pradesh man dies as ‘rasgulla’ explodes in his mouth

Friend who gave it to him has been booked

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PTI
Dindori, Updated At : 11:27 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Rambhagat has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act. Photo for representation
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A man died in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh after his friend fed him a country-made bomb resembling a ‘rasgulla’, which exploded in his mouth, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on November 10, Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure told reporters.

"Rajendra (35) was served a country-made bomb, which resembled a ‘rasgulla’, by his friend as a joke. The bomb exploded in his mouth when he chewed it. He was brought to the district hospital in a serious condition, where he died," Nagpure said.

The friend, identified as Rambhagat, has told police that one Dharmu had given him the country-made bomb, he added.

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Rambhagat has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act, the official said.

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