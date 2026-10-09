Madhya Pradesh secures investment proposals of Rs 90,000 cr at Mumbai road show

Madhya Pradesh secured investment proposals worth Rs 90,000 crore at the road show in the financial capital on Thursday ahead of the state's second edition of the Global Investment Summit in January next year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Addressing industry captains at the road show, he said bringing investment proposals to the ground and creating new employment opportunities for the youth is a priority for his government in the state.

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Yadav also invited industry to invest and expand in the state, assured them of full support in setting up units, and added that new proposals received ahead of the second edition of the Global Investment Summit in Bhopal next year could generate 14,375 employment opportunities.

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The investment proposals were received in sectors such as renewable energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, information technology, automobiles, real estate, chemicals and other sectors.

These include Rs 71,289 crore in renewable energy, Rs 5,000 crore in textiles, Rs 2,280 crore in pharmaceuticals, Rs 1,000 crore in real estate, Rs 200 crore in information technology and Rs 400 crore in the chemical industry, the chief minister said.

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Yadav stated that the state received investment proposals of Rs 10 lakh crore at the first edition of the GIS held in the MP capital Bhopal last year and as much as 30 per cent of them have been firmed up so far.

The Chief Minister said that the state's central geographical location, availability of industrial land, developing infrastructure and skilled workforce provide significant opportunities for industries.

The government's effort is to ensure that investors have easy access to land, electricity, water, roads, energy and other necessary facilities, he added.

Under the 'Dialogue on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' programme, Yadav held one-to-one discussions with the heads of RPG, Welspun, INOX, Bhilosa, IPCA and Sun Pharma, an official statement said.

The meetings included discussions on investment plans in various sectors, potential locations, project implementation, industrial facilities and necessary incentives, it said.

During these meetings, discussions were held on investment possibilities in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, semiconductors, industrial gases, transmission, tyres, IT and infrastructure.

Industrial groups expressed interest in setting up new units in Madhya Pradesh and expanding their existing facilities.

During his meeting with RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, detailed discussions were held on investment possibilities in electricity transmission, tyre manufacturing and information technology. Goenka expressed his willingness to invest in the electricity transmission sector in Jabalpur.

The statement said that the group also discussed possibilities for setting up new units based on the state's industrial infrastructure, geographical location, and investment-friendly policies.

Ratlam, Sagar and Jabalpur emerged as potential locations for a tyre manufacturing unit. The group showed interest in assessing the industrial facilities and requirements available at these locations, it stated.

Discussions were also held on using the plug-and-play facilities of the IT Built-up Park in Ujjain and visiting potential investment locations to assess their business prospects.

The group's major companies include KEC International, CEAT and Zensar Technologies.

During the discussion with Sandeep Garg, Managing Director of Welspun Enterprises Limited, investment plans related to pipe manufacturing, technical textiles and infrastructure were discussed.

The group expressed its willingness to invest in developing a technical textile park on mill land and to establish an anchor unit in the proposed park. The group will send its team to inspect the site.

The meeting also discussed an investment of Rs 150 crore by Welspun Corp in the MS line pipe sector and Sintex's ongoing investment of Rs 700 crore, the statement said.

The group's presence in Raisen and Dewas and its activities in pipe manufacturing and textiles were also discussed.

The Welspun Group will also be associated with other infrastructure projects in the state, including road and highway construction.

The group's potential participation in water and wastewater management projects was also considered, it stated.

Siddharth Jain, Managing Director of INOX Air Products Limited, discussed investment in the industrial gas and semiconductor sectors.

According to the company's proposal, there are plans to establish the country's first ultra-high-purity semiconductor-grade silane gas plant in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of Rs 1,260 crore. PTI