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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh’s Indore gets country's first virtual zoo

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore gets country's first virtual zoo

MP CM inaugurates Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden, says Indore was known for doing things "the best" and continued to set new benchmarks in innovation and development

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 09:39 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav fishing during the inauguration of the 14D Cinema Theatre and Virtual Jungle Safari at Kamla Nehru Zoological Park, in Indore on Sunday. State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and others also present. (@CMMadhyaPradesh X/ANI Photo)
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At Indore's Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden, visitors can now experience the thrill of a jungle and wildlife, with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurating what was described as the country's first virtual zoo, along with a 14-D cinema theatre and virtual jungle safari.

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The 14-D cinema theatre and virtual jungle safari were developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, officials said.

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Yadav said Indore was known for doing things "the best" and continued to set new benchmarks in innovation and development.

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He said the virtual jungle safari would become an attraction for visitors, offering them an immersive experience of forests and wildlife.

"The facility would also generate revenue for the Indore Municipal Corporation," he said.

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Yadav watched films at the 14-D cinema theatre with ministers and schoolchildren. He later visited the virtual jungle safari and took information about its facilities and technical features.

After watching the films, Yadav said he had an "amazing experience" and praised the new facilities developed at the zoological garden.

He said the facilities would give residents, children and tourists an opportunity to understand wildlife and nature through new technology while also providing entertainment.

Yadav also inaugurated a fountain by pressing a remote control and visited the aquarium to see the colourful fish.

Cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsiram Silawat, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, and local MLAs attended the programme.

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