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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Man dies by suicide at Indore de-addiction centre; 45 inmates flee in panic

Man dies by suicide at Indore de-addiction centre; 45 inmates flee in panic

Inmates leave facility after seeing staff carry body to hospital; police probe death, no suicide note found

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 08:54 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a de-addiction centre in Indore on Saturday, triggering panic among other inmates, around 45 of whom fled the facility. Image credit/iStock
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A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a de-addiction centre in Indore on Saturday, triggering panic among other inmates, around 45 of whom fled the facility, police said.
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A video purportedly showing inmates leaving the centre has gone viral on social media.

Raoji Bazar police station house officer Manish Mishra told PTI that the inmate had gone to his room during a meditation session, saying he was feeling restless. His body was later found hanging, he said.

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The reason behind the man's death is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found at the spot, Mishra added.

“When the centre's staff were taking the man's body to the hospital, other inmates panicked. They opened the main gate and left the facility,” he said.

The centre's management initially informed the police that 70 inmates had fled. However, a check of the attendance register put the number at around 45, Mishra said.

Several inmates have since reached their homes, he added, while the police are investigating the man's death.

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