Man forced to apologise with shoe on head in MP’s Shivpuri; Congress calls it ‘Talibani punishment’

A man was allegedly forced to apologise in public with a shoe placed on his head in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, apparently over an old dispute with an individual, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested Chhotu alias Pradeep Rawat from Bairad town after a video of the incident, which occurred outside a medical store, went viral.

Bairad police station house officer (SHO) Ravishankar Kaushal said a case was registered under Section 196(1)(B) (promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different groups based on religion, race, etc., or engaging in acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony among them) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

When asked about the provocation behind the incident, he said the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Pohri constituency, Kailash Kushwah, condemned the “Talibani punishment”.

He alleged that a youth from a trading community was publicly humiliated in the presence of local leaders of the BJP. “The incident was a fallout of an old dispute. The accused removed his shoe and placed it on the victim’s head and forced him to apologise,” Kushwah claimed.