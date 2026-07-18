DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Man held for kidnapping son from MP school after dispute with wife; child rescued

Man held for kidnapping son from MP school after dispute with wife; child rescued

article_Author
PTI
Morena (MP), Updated At : 12:06 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his four-year-old son from a school in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, with police successfully rescuing the child after a three-day search operation, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The accused, Nilesh Rajput, abducted the boy because his estranged wife, who lives in Morena, had been preventing him from meeting their son, the official said.

Advertisement

Rajput was arrested in Pali, in neighbouring Rajasthan, while the child, Kartikeya, was rescued safely and reunited with his mother after a three-day search, he added.

Advertisement

Morena Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly hatched the conspiracy with two others to abduct the child.

"The child has been rescued safely from Pali. Technical evidence and sustained investigation over the last 72 hours helped us trace the accused," he said, adding that two others allegedly involved in the kidnapping were absconding and efforts were on to trace them.

Advertisement

According to police, Rajput and his wife had been living separately following a dispute. The woman was staying with her mother in Morena along with the child.

During questioning, the accused told police that he resorted to kidnapping because his wife did not allow him to meet their son, the SP said.

Police said Rajput waited for his son outside the boy's school on July 14 and allegedly abducted him after school hours, and fled in a scooter along with an accomplice.

They later abandoned the scooter near the Chambal River bridge and fled to Rajasthan in another vehicle, they said.

Investigators found that the accused and his two associates had stayed at a lodge in Morena for 12 days before the abduction, during which they allegedly planned the kidnapping and recced the school area.

The scooter used in the crime belonged to the lodge owner, police said.

The entire incident was captured on the school's CCTV cameras, which showed the accused taking the child away. The footage, along with other technical evidence, helped police identify and trace him, they said.

The child's mother had initially denied that the person seen in the CCTV footage was her husband, but later cooperated with the investigation. The lodge owner also identified the accused from the footage, helping investigators establish the sequence of events, they added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts