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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam lying from the beginning, claims brother-in-law

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam lying from the beginning, claims brother-in-law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questions Sonam’s conduct and advises her to surrender and face trial for the alleged murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 10:06 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. File photos
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Vipin Raghuvanshi, the elder brother of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi who was killed during his honeymoon, has claimed that the victim's wife Sonam had been lying regarding his suspicious death from the beginning.

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned Sonam's conduct and advised her to surrender and face trial for the alleged murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025.

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Speaking to PTI here, Sonam's brother-in-law Vipin said, "Sonam and her family have always lied about my brother's murder."

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His family has full faith in the judiciary, he added.

Vipin has visited Meghalaya several times since his brother's death.

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"If I am summoned by the Meghalaya police or any court, I will definitely go. I want justice for my late brother. Therefore, I will do whatever I can," Vipin added.

Sonam, arrested on June 9, 2025, on charges of conspiracy to murder her husband, remained in judicial custody in Shillong District Jail for more than 10 months before being released on bail. The Meghalaya government has challenged the bail before the Supreme Court.

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