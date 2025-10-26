Molestation of women cricketers: MP minister says players must alert local officials while going out

Amid an outrage over the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said cricket players must keep the local authorities informed while stepping out, as they are very popular in India.

The two women players, who are taking part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, were stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in the city on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in the Khajrana Road area, and the accused was traced and arrested on Friday, an official said.

According to police, the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them. He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and fled.

“Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers in India,” Vijayvargiya said.