MP: Alcoholic man shoots dead unwell wife after she refuses to cook food

After being alerted by the accused's father, MP Police team reached the spot

PTI
Gwalior, Updated At : 07:24 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
A drunk man allegedly shot dead his wife in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh after she cited her inability to cook food as she was unwell, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 11 pm on Saturday, Murar circle City Superintendent of Police Atul Soni told reporters here.

"Sonu Tomar (45) reached home in an inebriated condition and asked his wife to cook food, which she refused due to illness. An angry Tomar shot her dead and walked out of the house. The couple's 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, as well as the accused's parents, were at home at the time of the incident," the CSP said.

After being alerted by the accused's father, a police team, along with forensic science laboratory (FSL) personnel, reached the spot, he said.

"Tomar was taken into custody after he returned home following a drinking session in Bajaria. He has claimed he has thrown the firearm somewhere. Efforts are on to recover it. Tomar is addicted to alcohol. His antecedents are being checked to see if he has a crime record," the official added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

