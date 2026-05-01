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Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP cabinet gives financial approval of Rs 29k cr for infra, development and social security projects

MP cabinet gives financial approval of Rs 29k cr for infra, development and social security projects

A sum of Rs 163.95 crore has been approved for Neemuch district's Khumansingh Shivaji Reservoir Irrigation Project, which will provide irrigation facilities to  5,200 hectares of land in 22 villages, the official said

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PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 12:33 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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MP CM Mohan Yadav.
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The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday gave financial approval of Rs 29,540 crore for infrastructure development, expansion of health services, irrigation facilities and social security, an official said.
In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, it was also decided to increase the limit of voluntary grants given by state ministers for any single case from the current Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000, he said.
"Several historic decisions were taken by the cabinet towards overall development and public welfare. Prioritising infrastructure development, expansion of health services, irrigation facilities, and social security, financial approval of over Rs 29,540 crore was granted for various development projects and schemes," the official said.
A provision of Rs 15,598 crore has been made for the review and approval of public-funded programmes and schemes, and Rs 6,900 crore for the renovation and strengthening of urban and municipal roads, the official said.
"To strengthen social security, Rs 6,116 crore has been approved for pensions for senior citizens living below the poverty line. To expand the medical infrastructure, revised administrative approval of Rs 763.40 crore was granted to set up an an MBBS, nursing, and paramedical college in Budhni," he added.
A sum of Rs 163.95 crore has been approved for Neemuch district's Khumansingh Shivaji Reservoir Irrigation Project, which will provide irrigation facilities to  5,200 hectares of land in 22 villages, the official said.
To speed up road construction, price adjustments have been approved for asphalting projects costing less than Rs 10 crore, and monthly rate adjustments for EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) and HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) under Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC), the official said. PTI
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