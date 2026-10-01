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Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP CM Dr. Yadav meets PM Modi, invites him to Global Investors Summit 2027

MP CM Dr. Yadav meets PM Modi, invites him to Global Investors Summit 2027

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Tribune Web Desk
Bhopal, Updated At : 11:34 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and received his guidance. During the meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav briefed the Prime Minister on development initiatives, public welfare programmes, achievements, investment efforts, and the overall progress of Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav invited Prime Minister Shri Modi to the Global Investors Summit-2027 to be held in Madhya Pradesh. He also apprised him of the conducive investment environment being created in the state and the initiatives underway to promote industrial development and employment generation. The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister Shri Modi on the ‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’ launched in the state.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav further informed Prime Minister Shri Modi about various activities and programmes being organised across Madhya Pradesh under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which commenced on September 17. He highlighted the campaign’s focus on public participation, service and public welfare-oriented initiatives.

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