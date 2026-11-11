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Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP CM Mohan Yadav performs bhoomi poojan of development works worth Rs 1,211 crore in Ujjain

MP CM Mohan Yadav performs bhoomi poojan of development works worth Rs 1,211 crore in Ujjain

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ANI
Bhopal, Updated At : 10:25 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday performed the bhoomi poojan of various development and renovation works worth Rs 1,211.34 crore in Ujjain as part of preparations for the upcoming Simhastha 2028.  CM Yadav also distributed compensation cheques to farmers whose land has been acquired for road construction in the Simhastha Mela area, with the compensation amounting to four times the value of the acquired land.

CM Yadav said preparations for the celebration of Simhastha 2028 were progressing rapidly, adding that the development of religious and pilgrimage sites was bringing a comprehensive transformation to Ujjain.

“Religious tourism is being promoted across the country, including Madhya Pradesh, and the increasing number of devotees visiting Ujjain reflects this change. Projects such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Shri Mahakal Mahalok are examples of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Since 2022, Ujjain has witnessed significant transformation through focused development of its religious and pilgrimage sites," the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the State Government has given top priority to infrastructure development in Ujjain and other Tier-2 cities in Madhya Pradesh. Efforts are also underway to preserve the state's ancient cultural heritage and celebrate festivals with enthusiasm, with active public participation.

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“Preparations for the grand and divine celebration of Simhastha 2028 are progressing rapidly in Ujjain. Simhastha Kumbh is organised once every 12 years. Today, Bhoomi Poojan was performed for new development and renovation works worth over ₹1,200 crore to accelerate the city's development. These projects include the renowned Angareshwar Mahadev Temple, situated on the banks of the Kshipra River. Based on the ancient belief of 84 lakh life forms on Earth, this historic Shiva temple holds a prominent place in the 84 Mahadev pilgrimage circuit,” the CM said.  He added that Ujjain holds a special place in the country's cultural and religious heritage as the place where Lord Krishna received his education at Sandipani Ashram. He added that new roads were being constructed and sewerage networks expanded in the Simhastha Mela area.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that the bhoomi poojan for the much-awaited Zoo and Rescue Centre in Ujjain would be held on November 17. He also said that families voluntarily vacating their houses to facilitate road-widening works would be provided free accommodation in multi-storey buildings.

Similarly, shopkeepers whose establishments have been demolished for development works would be provided alternative shops in a market to be developed on vacant government land, he said.

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The Chief Minister said the state government was working with sensitivity and remained committed to the welfare of all sections of society.

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