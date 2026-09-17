Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said as PM since 2014, he has successfully projected India's talent, potential, and global power.

Yadav applauded Modi for his relentless dedication to public service and commitment towards fulfilling the aspirations of people.

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In a post on social media platform X, the BJP CM said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has given a new direction to the reconstruction of the nation through his relentless dedication to public service and has fulfilled people's aspirations." Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi turned 76 on Thursday. He will complete 25 years in elected executive office on October 7. Before becoming PM, he served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014.

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Yadav said, "By making knowledge the foundation of national power, you (PM) have elevated India's self-confidence to new heights. Your dream of a 'developed India' has become the pledge of millions of countrymen. I pray to Baba Somnath for your good health and long life." The Chief Minister, speaking to reporters after attending a programme held in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, noted the PM Modi has played a significant role in shaping India's global standing.

"During his 12-and-a-half years as Prime Minister, he has established India's talent, potential, and strength on the world stage in every field. Today, the world is looking towards India with hope and confidence," Yadav opined.

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"I pray to Lord Mahakal and Lord Vishwakarma for the Prime Minister's good health and long life. His hard work and efforts toward nation-building is inspiring for all of us," he stated.

Yadav said in the evening he will participate in a 'Deepotsav' programme on the banks of the Kshipra River in Ujjain along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin.

Around 25 lakh earthen lamps would be lit along the ghats of the Kshipra River and within the Mahakal Lok complex in Ujjain to mark Modi's birthday and 25 years in public life, BJP leaders said earlier. PTI