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Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP cruise boat tragedy: Pilot, 2 others sacked, boat club manager suspended

MP cruise boat tragedy: Pilot, 2 others sacked, boat club manager suspended

Strict action has been taken against those responsible for negligence, and the services of cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, cruise helper Chhotelal Gond, and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra have been terminated

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PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 08:59 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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Security officials present at the site as the NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday sacked the pilot, helper and ticket counter in-charge following the cruise boat accident in Bargi Dam that claimed nine lives.

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Strict action was taken against those responsible for negligence, and the services of cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, cruise helper Chhotelal Gond, and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra were terminated, an official said.

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Further, Sunil Maravi, manager of Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi, was suspended for alleged negligence, while regional manager Sanjay Malhotra was transferred to the Tourism Department headquarters in Bhopal and a departmental inquiry was initiated, he said.

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Nine people died and 28 were rescued after a cruise boat overturned during a storm in the Bargi Dam on the Narmada river in Jabalpur district on Thursday evening.

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