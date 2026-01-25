MP Emerges as a Leading State in Industry, Energy, and Employment: CM Dr Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that the State Government is working in close coordination with the Union Government. As a result of this coordination and the advantage of a double-engine government, trade, business and industry in Madhya Pradesh have gained fresh momentum, accelerating the pace of development. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Interacting with the media in Jabalpur, said that he arrived late last night in Jabalpur via Delhi from Davos, Switzerland and participated in various events organised during the Jabalpur visit of Union Health Minister Shri J. P. Nadda.

Chief Minister said that over the past six days, competent officers from various departments and ministries of the state government effectively showcased Madhya Pradesh’s policies, industrial potential and investor-friendly environment at the World Economic Forum, the world’s largest global platform. This has received a positive response at the international level. He added that today, entrepreneurs—both large and small—from India and abroad are keen to invest and do business in Madhya Pradesh.

The CM said that Madhya Pradesh has ushered in a new revolution in the energy sector, making significant progress in areas such as pump storage, solar power and wind energy. The state is currently providing some of the cheapest electricity in the country through its DISCOMs, which have strengthened industries and enhanced the state’s competitiveness. He said that as a result of industry-friendly policies, Madhya Pradesh is among the states with the lowest unemployment rates in the country. The state’s unemployment rate stands at approximately 1 to 1.5 percent, and Madhya Pradesh is among the youngest states in terms of population. With adequate power surplus, a strong land bank, sufficient water resources, a skilled workforce, and investment-friendly reforms in labour laws and other regulations, the state continues to progress steadily.

He said that a large wildlife rescue centre will be established in Jabalpur to further boost tourism. This will provide tourists from India and abroad an opportunity to learn about wildlife. While wildlife in Madhya Pradesh roams freely in its natural habitat, the rescue centre will offer a balanced and informative experience for visitors. In the first phase, Jabalpur and Ujjain have been included, and similar centres will be developed near each tiger reserve in the future.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that through strong policies, optimal use of resources and effective Centre–State coordination, Madhya Pradesh will set new benchmarks in development, employment and prosperity.