MP Emerges as Leading Agricultural State through Convergence of Agriculture, Tradition and Innovation: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing in every sector. In Madhya Pradesh, agriculture and allied activities are viewed with great respect from the perspective of coexistence. The state is celebrating Krishi Utsav throughout the year with the theme ‘Samriddh Kisan – Samriddh Madhya Pradesh’.

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Addressing the ‘Krishi Manthan’ workshop at Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Jabalpur, Dr Yadav said agriculture not only provides livelihood but also offers an opportunity to live in harmony with nature. He said India’s agricultural tradition is thousands of years old, with ancient rock paintings at Bhimbetka depicting this heritage. He added that sages and scholars have, for centuries, guided society towards living in harmony with agriculture, which has always held a place of respect in Indian culture.

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Dr Yadav said India’s fertile land produces food “like gold”. He noted that while the country once faced food shortages, agricultural scientists are now developing new crop varieties and significantly increasing production. The state government, he said, is committed to making farming profitable.

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Development Works Inaugurated

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav dedicated several development works worth ₹23.21 crore. Major inaugurations included—The new Administrative Building of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, built at a cost of ₹13 crore, th Administrative Building of Bohani Sugarcane Research Centre costing ₹1.11 crore, Skill Development Centre at the Agricultural College, Waraseoni (Balaghat district) built at a cost of ₹1 crore and the Automated Liquid Bio-Fertiliser Production Centre in Jabalpur was constructed at a cost of ₹1.26 crore. In addition, four units built at a cost of ₹4.92 crore under the Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department were also inaugurated, including Knowledge Extension Centres in Rewa and Shahdol.

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Benefits Distributed to Startups and Beneficiaries

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav distributed approval letters worth over ₹10 crore to 10 agriculture startups funded by the Government of India. He also presented a certificate awarded to the university by the PPV&FR Authority, New Delhi, for outstanding work in protecting farmers’ rights. He launched the Krishi Sakhi Training Programme and distributed benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes implemented by different departments.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that during Krishak Kalyan Varsh, the state must move further ahead, as Madhya Pradesh has immense development potential. The hardworking farmers of the state have brought Madhya Pradesh to the top position in pulse production, which is a matter of pride. He said the state is now advancing rapidly in the production of oilseeds, food grains and other crops, with farmers increasingly adopting the practice of taking a third crop as well. To enhance agricultural productivity, farmers will be provided with improved seed varieties instead of traditional seeds. The State Government is working with a commitment to double farmers’ income by integrating livestock farming, horticulture, food processing, and modern agricultural equipment.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the area under natural farming has increased significantly, and Madhya Pradesh has become the state with the largest area under natural farming in the country. Ragi laddus are being prepared as prasad for Baba Mahakal. He said the government is also working to increase farmers’ income through dairy production. Agriculture and animal husbandry are two sides of the same coin. Currently, Madhya Pradesh contributes 9 per cent to the country’s milk production, and the state has set a target to increase this to 20 per cent. To promote nutrition and dairy consumption, the State Government has decided to distribute free milk packets to students from Classes 1 to 8 in government schools. The government is also encouraging the establishment of food processing units across the state.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said scientists are focusing on improving the nutritional value of new crop varieties. Madhya Pradesh has achieved record wheat production, surpassing all other states. Wheat procurement in the state will begin on 9 April, and farmers are being given a price of ₹2625 per quintal, with efforts underway to increase it to ₹2700 per quintal. Soybean farmers in the state have benefited from the Bhavantar Scheme, and mustard farmers will also receive its benefits. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav recalled that former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee had envisioned the River Linking Initiative. Madhya Pradesh is the birthplace of many rivers, and Maa Narmada is the lifeline for farmers in the state. The river also provides water to Gujarat and Rajasthan, supporting agriculture, industries, and drinking water needs. He said that Madhya Pradesh has become the fastest-growing state in the agricultural sector in the country, and this progress is blessed by Maa Narmada.

Vice-Chancellor of the Agricultural University Prof. Pramod Kumar Mishra said that renowned agricultural scientists, startups, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and farmers from across the country and abroad participated in the workshop. The platform will play a significant role in taking agriculture in Madhya Pradesh to new heights. He stated that Madhya Pradesh ranks number one in several agricultural crops in the country. The university has developed new crop varieties, including wheat, soybean, and gram, to increase productivity. It has also secured GI tags for Chinnor rice from Balaghat and Sundarja mango from Rewa.

Interaction with Agricultural Scientists

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also held a direct interaction with leading agricultural scientists at the university. The objective was to establish agriculture as a profitable enterprise and ensure the smooth movement of agricultural products from farms to industries. He directed officials to accelerate agricultural growth by promoting region-specific activities and effectively delivering modern technologies to farmers.

During the discussion, experts deliberated on topics such as crop varieties that yield higher output with less water, natural farming, weed management and the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture. Scientists also shared ideas on increasing farmers’ additional income through scientific livestock and fodder management.

Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by Public Works Minister Shri Rakesh Singh; Panchayat, Rural Development and Labour Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel; Rajya Sabha Member Smt. Sumitra Valmiki; MP Shri Ashish Dubey; Mayor Shri Jagat Bahadur Singh “Annu”; MLAs Shri Ajay Vishnoi, Shri Ashok Ishwardas Rohani, Shri Sushil Tiwari “Indu”, Shri Abhilash Pandey, Shri Neeraj Singh and Shri Santosh Varkade, along with other public representatives and Agriculture Secretary Shri Nishant Varwade, Commissioner Shri Dhananjay Singh, Collector Shri Raghvendra Singh and a large number of farmers.