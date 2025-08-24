DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP gets Rs 56,414 cr investment proposals at Katni mining conclave: CM Yadav

MP gets Rs 56,414 cr investment proposals at Katni mining conclave: CM Yadav

The CM urged investors to set up industries in the state and assured full support from the government.
article_Author
PTI
Katni, Updated At : 07:07 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MP CM said the government has reduced 29 types of permissions to only 10 to improve ease of doing business. Photo credit: Facebook/MadhyaPradeshCM
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state received investment proposals of Rs 56,414 crore from eight companies during the ‘Mining Conclave 2.0' held in the Katni district.

Advertisement

Speaking at the daylong event, he said MP never lagged in mineral resources and is now rapidly moving to develop itself as the country's mining hub.

The CM urged investors to set up industries in the state and assured full support from the government.

Advertisement

Yadav said the conclave demonstrated the growing interest of industrialists from across the country in MP.

He said investment proposals worth Rs 56,414 crore were received from eight companies, and they would energise the state to achieve further progress in the mining sector.

Advertisement

The state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Limited for the exploration, processing and development of critical minerals, he said.

Another MoU was signed with TexMin ISM, Dhanbad, for the use of Artificial Intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things), blockchain and remote sensing in the mining sector, he added.

The state signed one more MoU with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, for mineral exploration and research, he added.

Yadav said Katni is rich in mineral deposits, including critical minerals. While Panna has diamond reserves, Katni also has the potential for gold, he said.

Labour laws have been amended to allow women to work on night shifts. Other states are learning from MP's policies, he said, adding that his government has been striving to make the state number one in the country.

The CM said the government has reduced 29 types of permissions to only 10 to improve ease of doing business.

Yadav said the state government has prepared several schemes to train the youth. He announced that Katni would receive a major project on August 25, when MoUs would be signed in the presence of the Union Health Minister (J P Nadda) for four new medical colleges.

These colleges, with attached hospitals under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, would be given 25 acres of land at a cost of Re 1 per acre, he added.

The CM announced that a “spiritual conclave” would be held in Ujjain on August 27, while Gwalior will host a tourism summit on August 31. He said the government is promoting religious tourism and preparing for India's vision to become a developed nation by 2047. PTI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts