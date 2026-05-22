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Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP government proposes to transfer Twisha Sharma death case to CBI

MP government proposes to transfer Twisha Sharma death case to CBI

In a notification, the state government says ‘it proposes to transfer this (Twisha case) to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a probe’

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PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 12:59 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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Twisha Sharma. Photo: Social media
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The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday proposed to transfer the case involving Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, to the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

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In a notification, the state government said “it proposes to transfer this (Twisha case) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe”.

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The notification has been issued by Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Desavatu, an official said.

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Twisha was found hanging at her house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model-turned-actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh. Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth’s arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.

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