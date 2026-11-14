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Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP man dies after chewing bomb resembling 'rasgulla'; friend who gave it to him booked

MP man dies after chewing bomb resembling 'rasgulla'; friend who gave it to him booked

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PTI
Dindori (MP), Updated At : 09:02 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Man dies after rasgulla-shaped bomb explodes in mouth during prank.
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A 35-year-old man died after a country-made bomb resembling a 'rasgulla', allegedly fed to him as a prank by his friend, exploded in his mouth in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on November 10, Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure told reporters on Friday.

"Rajendra was served a country-made bomb, which resembled a rasgulla, by his friend as a joke. The bomb exploded in his mouth when he chewed it. He was brought to the district hospital in a serious condition, where he died," Nagpure said.

The friend, identified as Rambhagat, has told police that one Dharmu gave him this country-made bomb, he added.

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A case has been registered against Rambhagat under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act, the official said.

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