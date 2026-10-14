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Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP: Properties of more than Rs 29 cr found during raids on premises of head constable and associates

MP: Properties of more than Rs 29 cr found during raids on premises of head constable and associates

A complaint was received against head constable Firoz Khan (48), posted as a driver at Police Training College in Indore

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 09:56 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Lokayukta Police raided the premises of a head constable and his close associates in Indore and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and unearthed properties having a current market value of approximately Rs 29.73 crore, a police officer said.

A complaint was received against head constable Firoz Khan (48), posted as a driver at the Police Training College in Indore, alleging that he had been absent from duty for a long time and was allegedly involved in the purchase and sale of disputed properties by using his position in the police department, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Talan.

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An FIR was registered against Khan under the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act. One Roshni Verma was also named as an accused in the case for collusion in the purchase of these properties, he said.

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Talan said 33 immovable properties have been identified during the raids so far.

“Their current market value is estimated at approximately Rs 29.73 crore. These include properties purchased in the names of Khan and Verma, as well as the head constable’s wife and mother, while some properties are benami,” he added.

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Talan added that Khan’s salary earnings during his 24 years of service in the police department are estimated to be approximately Rs 75 lakh, and his total legitimate income, when added from other sources, is approximately Rs 1.94 crore.

“Documents related to nine vehicles, including trucks and cars, were seized from the accused’s homes during the raids. Twenty-one bank accounts in their names were also discovered. Withdrawals from these accounts have been frozen,” he said.

Talan said the investigation has also uncovered clues to five private companies linked to the accused, and a detailed probe is under way.

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