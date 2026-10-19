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Home / Madhya Pradesh / MP revenue official dies by suicide on railway tracks, 2 sons found dead in car hours later

MP revenue official dies by suicide on railway tracks, 2 sons found dead in car hours later

The children, studying in Classes 6 and 9, had marks on their necks consistent with strangulation, police say

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PTI
Narmadapuram (MP), Updated At : 10:39 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the children and the reason behind the man's alleged suicide were not clear. Representative image/iStock
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A patwari allegedly died by suicide after placing his head on the tracks in front of a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, while the bodies of his two sons were later found inside a car near a railway station, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the children and the reason behind the man's alleged suicide were not clear.

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Ajay Dhakad, who was posted as a patwari (revenue official) at Udaipura in Raisen district, jumped in front of the Sanghamitra Express near Pipariya railway station around 2.30 pm on Sunday, Pipariya Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ashish Kumar Pawar told PTI.

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The impact severed his head from the body, and railway police collected his remains in two parts from the tracks, Pawar said.

The bodies of Dhakad's sons, identified as Shivam and Samarth, were found around 6 pm inside a locked car in the station's parking area, said the patwari's uncle, Pratap Singh Dhakad.

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According to Pawar, the children's bodies were found between the seats, covered with a bedsheet. A preliminary examination showed marks on their necks consistent with strangulation, the official said.

Police were awaiting the post-mortem reports, he added.

Ajay Dhakad was a resident of Aliganj village in Bareli, Raisen district. His uncle said the family began searching for the children after learning of Dhakad's death, and their bodies were later found in the car near the railway station.

Shivam and Samarth were studying in class 6 and 9, respectively, he said.

“Ajay Dhakad had brought the boys to Pipariya on the pretext of taking them to watch a film, but the family later received news of the deaths,” he added.

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