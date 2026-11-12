MP Sets National Benchmark in Cleanliness: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed happiness over the outstanding performance of nine Madhya Pradesh cities in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 at a felicitation ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday. He said that the recognition was the outcome of the collective efforts of public representatives, officials, sanitation workers and citizens across the state. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, ushering in a new wave of awareness about cleanliness across the country. Over the past 12 years, there has been a positive change in people's attitudes and behaviour towards cleanliness. Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a role model for the nation in this field. The state's sustained efforts, innovations, strong determination and public participation have earned it a distinct identity in the field of cleanliness.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has received national recognition for the highest number of cities in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 among all states in the country. Of the 57 national awards presented this year, nine have been conferred on Madhya Pradesh. This achievement reflects the state's sustained progress and concerted efforts in the field of cleanliness.

Public Participation and Contribution of Sanitation Workers are Crucial

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that this mass movement for cleanliness would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of sanitation workers. Serving continuously through the extreme conditions of summer, winter and monsoon, sanitation workers form the strong foundation of the cleanliness campaign. He said that Indore has presented an exemplary model of cleanliness before the nation through strong political will, administrative commitment and active public participation.

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Cleanliness to Boost Investment, Tourism and Employment Opportunities

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that clean cities become centres of greater opportunities for investment, tourism, industry and employment. A clean environment improves public health and gives fresh impetus to the economic activities of cities. In view of Simhastha-2028, the State Government accords priority to bringing cleanliness, waste management, public toilets, traffic management and environmental protection facilities in Ujjain and other urban areas of Madhya Pradesh up to international standards. He emphasised promoting modern facilities in urban local bodies, including GPS-based waste collection, modern waste processing centres, sewage treatment plants, compost production, waste-to-energy projects and digital monitoring systems.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav urged all urban local bodies to accord the highest priority to regular cleanliness in every ward, door-to-door waste collection and segregation, maintenance of public toilets, keeping water bodies and rivers pollution-free, and the welfare of sanitation workers. He said that the state's resolve is to transform every city in Madhya Pradesh into a model of cleanliness, environmental protection and modern urban amenities. Clean and healthy cities will play a vital role in achieving Prime Minister Shri Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav congratulated all the award-winning urban local bodies and said that this recognition would inspire the state to intensify its efforts, achieve better results and set new benchmarks in cleanliness.