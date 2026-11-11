Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that Mother Nature has bestowed everything upon us. We should all express our gratitude towards nature through worship and conservation. Govardhan Pooja is a festival that celebrates our faith, traditions and gratitude towards nature. Lord Shri Krishna lifted the entire Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the people of Braj and their cattle from devastating floods. There can be no greater example of protecting humanity and collective cooperation. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the State-Level Gau Poojan and Livestock Rearers' Felicitation Ceremony organised at Ravindra Bhavan on Monday.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the Government is an integral part of society and its participation in social events is essential. Therefore, the Government will now actively participate in all kinds of social events. He said that dairy cooperatives are being strengthened in the State through White Revolution 2.0. Our target is to make Madhya Pradesh the Milk Capital of India within the next two years. For this, the daily milk collection capacity is being targeted to increase from 12 lakh kg to 52 lakh kg. The Chief Minister said that alongside Gau Seva, the economic prosperity of livestock rearers is also a priority of the State Government. The number of cow ambulances will be increased, and modern, self-reliant Gaushalas will be developed.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav called upon all the people of the State to resolve to conserve cattle wealth, protect natural resources and make villages prosperous. He said that with everyone's cooperation and participation, we will build an Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that increasing milk production requires the rearing of high-yielding cattle breeds. Besides indigenous cows, Gir and Sahiwal cows are known for their higher milk yield. He informed that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah has approved the establishment of a centre in Bhopal for the production of embryos of high-yielding cattle breeds, on the lines of Gujarat, to boost milk production in Madhya Pradesh. The centre will produce 1 lakh embryos annually. This will promote the rearing of improved cattle breeds and increase milk production in the State. He further informed that a hi-tech Gaushala with a capacity to house 10,000 cattle is also being constructed at Barkhedi Dob in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that economically empowering livestock rearers is equally important to promote animal husbandry on a large scale. Under the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, financial assistance through loans of up to ₹42 lakh and subsidies of up to ₹13.86 lakh are being provided for establishing a unit of 25 milch cows or buffaloes. To enhance transparency and operational efficiency in the dairy sector, the entire dairy value chain network is being made 100 per cent digital.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav pressed the remote control button to transfer, through a single click, a total grant of ₹65.66 crore for the upkeep and maintenance of more than 5.51 lakh cattle housed in over 3,000 registered Gaushalas across the State.