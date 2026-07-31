DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Muslims offer namaz at site near Bhojshala complex following SC's permission

Muslims offer namaz at site near Bhojshala complex following SC's permission

The arrangements for the namaz at the site, Survey No. 612, near Bhojshala was selected by the Muslim community leaders

article_Author
PTI
Dhar (MP), Updated At : 03:15 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo.
Advertisement

Muslims offered prayers on Friday at a site near the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, following the permission of the Supreme Court the previous day.

Advertisement

The arrangements for the namaz at the site, Survey No. 612, near Bhojshala was selected by the Muslim community leaders during a meeting with the district administration.

Advertisement

A good number of devotees turned up for the Friday namaz for the first time after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled in May that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Advertisement

The administration made necessary arrangements for the namaz, said officials.

Earlier, Dhar Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena told reporters that all necessary administrative arrangements were being made for offering namaz.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the premises of a dargah adjacent to the 11th-century Bhojshala complex. It also directed the MP government to ensure that Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site between 1 and 3 pm on Fridays.

While ruling that the ancient site was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the HC had also quashed a decades-old Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order that had allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the complex.

The ASI order of April 2003 had also restricted the right of Hindus to worship within the Bhojshala complex.

The division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, in a 242-page order, held that the religious character of the 11th-century monument had been established on the basis of scientific evidence, while clarifying that the Muslim side may approach the Madhya Pradesh government for separate land in the district to construct a mosque.

However, Muslims moved the SC, which on Thursday permitted them to offer Friday prayers at the premises of a dargah adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala complex at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, community leaders and district administration chose Survey No. 612.

An SC bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, said that the instant direction does not preclude the state government and the Muslim side from exploring another site for Friday prayers with mutual consent.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts