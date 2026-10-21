Naxal menace ended in MP due to brave soldiers, says CM; hails role of police in national security

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday hailed the "vital role" played by the police and armed forces in maintaining national security, and said because of courageous soldiers, the state succeeded in ending the Naxal menace which it endured for over three decades.

Addressing the state-level Police Memorial Day Parade 2026 held at the Martyrs' Memorial Ground here, he also praised the police for their contribution in enhancing Madhya Pradesh's reputation through their efficiency.

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"It is a moment of great pride for us that our state has now succeeded in overcoming the scourge of Naxalism, which it had been enduring for nearly 35 years. It was a difficult period, fraught with many challenges. However, our brave and courageous soldiers made the state proud with their indomitable courage, valour, and dedication," Yadav said.

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Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state has successfully tackled and overcome the serious challenge of Naxalism, he said.

The country observes the Police Commemoration Day on October 21 to remember the sacrifices of the police personnel, Yadav added.

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This day reminds us how important the role of our police force and armed forces is in maintaining national security, peace, and social order, according to him.

"The police and the armed forces have a special significance in our history. In our eternal culture, bearing arms does not merely mean a display of power, but rather a pledge to protect society and the nation. On this occasion, we pay homage to those brave soldiers who, while performing their duties, even sacrificed their lives for the security of the nation and society.

"It is the sacrifice of such immortal martyrs that has always made our society, our country, and our state proud. I pay my humble tributes to all these immortal martyrs," he said.

The tricolour fluttering from Lal Chowk to the ramparts of the Red Fort today symbolises India's self-respect, strength, and glorious tradition before the entire country and the world, he said.

"This flag also expresses the saga of our brave soldiers, their indomitable courage, and immortal sacrifice. Today, when the entire world is going through a period of turmoil and many challenges, India's democracy remains safe and strong. Our armed forces and police force play a vital role in this," he said.

Their dedication towards maintaining the unity, integrity, and internal security of the nation is an inspiration to all of us, Yadav said.

The CM said he salutes all the martyrs and expresses his gratitude to all the police and armed forces personnel who work day and night to protect the country.

The government has made important announcements that are vital for our police personnel and their families. It provides financial assistance to the families of martyred police personnel, and it has been decided to give 50 per cent of this amount to the martyr's wife and the remaining 50 per cent to parents, he added.

"We face the challenge of curbing cyber crime and drug trafficking, and our police personnel will, as always, meet these challenges," he said.

Earlier, Yadav took the salute and paid tributes by laying a wreath at the Martyrs' Altar. He paid homage to nine police officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty this year.

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana said, "Today, we remember the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Our soldiers have made sacrifices to maintain the security of the nation and the state and to maintain law and order." The Madhya Pradesh Police force has a glorious history. The state officers have served from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Goa to Nagaland, he said.

"This year, nine police personnel and officers of the Madhya Pradesh Police sacrificed their lives. Our condolences are with the families of all the martyrs. They are part of our police family, and it is our moral responsibility to take care of them. Police service is not just a job, it is a responsibility, a commitment to dedication and sacrifice," the DGP added.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. PTI