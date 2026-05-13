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Home / Madhya Pradesh / No respite from sweltering heat as nights turn warmer in parts of MP

No respite from sweltering heat as nights turn warmer in parts of MP

Minimum temperature crossed 28°C over the last 3 days

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 04:51 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Rising mercury levels in Madhya Pradesh is spelling trouble for the citizens with nights failing to give any respite from the sweltering heat as the minimum temperature has crossed 28 degrees Celsius at many places over the last three days.

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Indore, known as 'Shab-e-Malwa' which literally means 'Night of Malwa' region, for its pleasant and cool nights, saw its minimum temperature jump to 30.2 degrees Celsius.

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The overall rise in the minimum temperature is disrupting people's sleep and consequently affecting their daily routine.

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According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at many places in the state has exceeded 28 degrees Celsius in the last three days.

Doctors say that the increasing heat at night is increasing problems like sleeplessness, allergies, fatigue, and irregular eating habits.

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According to Meteorological Department data, Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest in the state.

This temperature indicates a major climate change because Indore is part of the Malwa region, where nights have historically been relatively cool and pleasant. These nights have been praised with the saying "Subah-e-Banaras, Sham-e-Awadh, Shab-e-Malwa."

Night temperatures are rising in other parts of the state as well.

According to data, on Wednesday, Narmadapuram recorded a minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, Bhopal 29.2 degrees Celsius, Satna 28.6 degrees Celsius, Dhar 28.5, Sagar 28.3, and Ratlam 28.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Guna rose to 29 degrees Celsius on May 11, while Narmadapuram recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius, Sagar 27.9 degrees Celsius, and Satna 27.4 degrees Celsius. Prior to this, Sheopur recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Pulmonologist Dr Ravi Dosi said, "High night temperatures are affecting people's biological clocks and sleep-wake routines. People are unable to sleep deeply at night, leaving them feeling more tired and restless during the day."

According to Dosi, about 25 to 30 per cent of his patients these days complain of poor sleep or discomfort due to the heat.

"Obviously, high night temperatures are a major cause of this," he said.

Dosi added that lack of sleep is contributing to problems like snoring, irregular eating habits, and obesity.

"Many people, when they can't sleep, wake up frequently at night and eat things that upset their digestion," he said, adding that allergies are more common in people using coolers with old and dusty pads.

"The air and dust particles coming from such coolers are causing allergies in people, which is also affecting their sleep," Dr Dosi said.

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