An NRI family from the United Kingdom was pelted with stones after a dispute with police in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, leaving two children injured and their car damaged, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Thursday on Station Road near Fatehpur village in Gohad tehsil. Following which, the Sikh community held protests, including near Gohad Chauraha police station during the day, seeking stringent action against those involved.

The protesters wanted an FIR to be registered against constable Kuldeep Kushwaha and transfer of the station house officer. They called off the stir after Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav assured them of strict action following a fair probe, local Sikh community leader Karan Singh told PTI.

Advertisement

Kushwaha was line attached on Thursday itself, SP Yadav told PTI while denying that the constable was taken off field duty on Friday after the NRI family contacted embassy authorities in Delhi.

"The two children sustained only bruises. The constable was not directly involved in the incident. First, we will register an FIR against unidentified people who indulged in the act. Action will be taken on the basis of further investigation. This is a rash and negligent act. They threw stones to stop the vehicle, which resulted in its windows getting damaged, as well as injuries to those inside," the SP said.

Advertisement

"The attackers are being identified. It was not an attack; it was a miscommunication between the two — NRI and policeman. Both had a heated argument. The two sides did not know each other. I have spoken to the family," the SP added.

Local Congress MLA Keshav Desai, who joined the protest in Gohad, about 40 km from the district headquarters, told PTI that he will ensure the constable is booked and the SHO is transferred.

"Dr Vikramjeet Singh, his wife Rajveer Kaur, daughter Ravneet Kaur and son Rohanpreet Singh came to Fatehpur village on August 14. Fatehpur is Rajveer Kaur's native village. Kushwaha, dressed in civil clothes, argued with them while their car was parked on Station Road to buy fruits and sweets," Desai said.

"Kushwaha recorded a video of the vehicle, to which Dr Singh objected. Kushwaha threatened Dr Singh, who, possibly out of fear, tried to speed away. His vehicle was stopped by unidentified persons and his family attacked with sticks and stones near a dhaba. The children were injured and the vehicle’s windows were damaged," Desai added.