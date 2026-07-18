Panel formed to probe irregularities at 3 colleges in MP linked to Barkatullah University

The Ministry of Education has constituted a fact-finding and verification committee to examine the allegations against Barkatullah University in Madhya Pradesh.

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Reports have pointed out that three institutions affiliated with the university were not found at their declared locations and lacked basic infrastructure.

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These institutions are recognised and regulated by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), a statutory body under the Centre.

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The Ministry, on July 15, directed NCTE to verify the facts and submit a report on the matter. NCTE has submitted its report to the Ministry.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, and the University Grants Commission (UGC), and is headed by a former Vice-Chancellor and education administrator.

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The committee has been entrusted with carrying out on-site physical verification of the institutions using geo-tagged photographs and videography, examining the allegations reported in the media, comparing on-site findings with the records and recognition documents submitted by the institutions, assessing compliance with the provisions of the NCTE Act, 1993, and the applicable regulations, norms and standards, and submitting a comprehensive report within five working days.

The committee reached Bhopal on July 17 and started physical verification of all the institutions.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that apart from the three colleges, one more college was operating from the same premises. As a result, the committee is inspecting four colleges, the education ministry said.

“The Ministry of Education has treated the matter with utmost seriousness. After the completion of a comprehensive review, strict action will be taken against any institution found violating the prescribed norms and regulations,” it said in a statement.