The BJP on Sunday said that the Congress had turned into a "circus" and called Rahul Gandhi "asanskari naraz fufa" after a stand-up comedian performed mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event of the opposition leader in Madhya Pradesh.

In the video shared by the Congress on X, stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani was seen mimicking Prime Minister Modi while performing a skit with Gandhi during the latest edition of the 'chatron ki goonj' event in Indore on Saturday.

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In the short act, Mani came on stage laughing and hugged Gandhi.

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"My friend. How are you?" To this, Gandhi replied, "I'm fine; how are you, Modi ji?" Mani responded, "Great harassment", and continued laughing while using the phrase "my friend". Gandhi then said, "Very nice to meet you," and asked Mani to "tell me more".

The comedian kept laughing and hugging Gandhi, and then said, "Maa ko kursi do, maa", pointing toward the audience.

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Reacting sharply to the political skit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote on X, "Asanskari naraz fufa (uncultured disgruntled uncle)."

"The irony writes itself. The need to come on stage every now and then just to drag Prime Minister Modi ji's name into cheap political theatre never fails to amaze me," Goyal said, asking Gandhi to "look in the mirror."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Gandhi, saying, "I hadn't imagined that a party which was in power for nearly six decades would turn into such a circus that is busy entertaining their own shrunken supporters." Indians are proud that Prime Minister Modi is the "most popular" elected leader in the world, he said.

"Congress party has become a party of comedians and Jokers! They are out forever.... RIP," Rijiju said.

"Do you feel absolutely no shame in mocking an elderly mother and the Prime Minister of India?" he asked Gandhi, posting on X a video of Prime Minister Modi in which he is seen asking for a chair to an elderly woman who had come to attend his programme in the past.

Reacting sharply, BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani wrote in Hindi on X, “Jab nash manuj per chata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai" (When doom looms over a person, it's his conscience that dies first).

BJP national secretary Sandeep Pathak hit out at Gandhi over the mimicry act, calling it nothing but desperation and the growing intellectual bankruptcy of the Congress.

"When you lose touch with India's values, you lose touch with India itself. And that is precisely where the Congress has lost its way," Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP, said on X.