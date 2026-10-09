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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Rajasthan-based man steals over Rs 1 cr items from friend's house to fight sarpanch poll; lands in police net

Rajasthan-based man steals over Rs 1 cr items from friend's house to fight sarpanch poll; lands in police net

Between August 10 and September 13, the accused allegedly stole a 630-gram gold bar, a 40-gram gold chain, Rs 2 lakh in cash and an expensive mobile phone

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PTI
Indore (MP), Updated At : 04:43 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Gopal Jakhar was planning to contest the election for the post of sarpanch and needed money for the purpose. Pic: iStock
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A Rajasthan-based man allegedly stole valuables of Rs 1.10 crore from his female friend's house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in order to fulfil his ambition of becoming a sarpanch, but landed in police custody, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aman Singh Rathore identified the accused as Gopal Jakhar alias Gopi (25), a resident of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

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Jakhar was planning to contest the election for the post of sarpanch and needed money for the purpose, he said.

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Between August 10 and September 13, he allegedly stole a 630-gram gold bar, a 40-gram gold chain, Rs 2 lakh in cash and an expensive mobile phone from a cupboard at his female friend's house in Indore, the DCP said.

After the theft, Jakhar fled and switched off his mobile phone, he said.

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Police launched a search operation and later traced him. The stolen valuables were recovered from him, Rathore said, adding that further investigation was on.

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