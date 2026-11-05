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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Rs 6,000 cr hydropower plant in Neemuch ready, power generation likely from March: CM

Rs 6,000 cr hydropower plant in Neemuch ready, power generation likely from March: CM

The CM also said his government will celebrate 'Govardhan Puja' on a grand scale this year and award cash prizes to cattle rearers whose indigenous milch cows win competitions.

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 08:04 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A hydropower plant being built by a private company for Rs 6000 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district is ready and power generation is expected to begin from March next year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

One turbine of the plant, among the largest of its kind in Asia, would become operational in December, he told reporters.

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"The 2,000 MW project is expected to become fully operational by March next year. The project will boost Madhya Pradesh's power generation capacity and give the state a new identity in the renewable energy sector," Yadav added.

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The CM also said his government will celebrate 'Govardhan Puja' on a grand scale this year and award cash prizes to cattle rearers whose indigenous milch cows win competitions.

Meanwhile, officials said Yadav met senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Daly College here.

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However, no details of the meeting, which lasted around an hour, were released by either the state government or the RSS.

The RSS' annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting was held at Daly College from November 2 to 4. Around 400 representatives of the Sangh Parivar, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, attended the meeting.

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