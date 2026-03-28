Saga of Samrat Vikramaditya’s Valour to Echo in Varanasi

The Mohan government in Madhya Pradesh is continuously working to establish India’s traditional wisdom and rich cultural heritage on the global stage. Under the prestigious Vikramotsav–2026 campaign, a grand theatrical presentation titled ‘Mahanatya Samrat Vikramaditya’ will be staged in the sacred city of Varanasi from April 3 to 5, 2026.

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This cultural initiative reflects the special interest and visionary approach of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. The cultural journey that began in the holy city of Ujjain, the abode of Baba Mahakal, is now reaching Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath.

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A grand Mahakumbh of cultural nationalism

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Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that Samrat Vikramaditya was not merely a ruler but a living symbol of Indian justice, bravery and good governance. The grand theatrical production in Varanasi will introduce people to the glorious era when, around 2,100 years ago, Samrat Vikramaditya eradicated the invading Shakas and initiated the Vikram Samvat calendar. Vikram Samvat is among the oldest chronological systems in the world and reflects the excellence of Indian science and astronomy.

Depicting extraordinary valour and justice

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Through this three-day theatrical presentation in Varanasi, the inspiring saga of Samrat Vikramaditya becoming ‘Shakari’ (the destroyer of the Shakas) and ‘Sahasank’ will be brought to life. The play will portray how a benevolent ruler relieved his people of debt by using the royal treasury and established a prosperous empire where no one was poor or distressed.

The production will also highlight the tradition of Navratnas (nine gems) in Vikramaditya’s court, including great scholars such as Kalidas, Varahamihira and Dhanvantari, symbolising the vision of building a ‘Shreshtha Bharat’. After its successful staging at the Red Fort in Delhi and appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the presentation in Varanasi is expected to mark another milestone.

Historic success of Vikramotsav on digital platforms

Notably, Vikramotsav 2026, organised in Ujjain, has achieved new milestones in digital outreach. According to the Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Centre, the event reached more than 177.2 million people digitally between February 7 and March 24, 2026.

On social media, hashtags such as #Vikramotsav2026 trended globally, reflecting the growing enthusiasm of the younger generation to reconnect with India’s cultural roots.

Organised by the Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Centre and the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, this grand theatrical presentation in Varanasi will not only strengthen cultural exchange but also reinforce the spirit of national unity. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Dr Yadav, the event represents an important chapter of cultural renaissance on the path towards Viksit Bharat.