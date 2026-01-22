SC allows Hindu prayers at disputed Bhojshala site on Basant Panchami

The Supreme Court has allowed Hindus to perform special religious puja and rituals from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami on Friday at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

A three-judge Bench led by CJI Surya Kant also permitted Muslims to offer namaz at the disputed ASI-protected monument from 1 pm to 3 pm on Friday (January 23).

The top court directed that a list of persons from the Muslim community coming for namaz be given to the district administration for making necessary arrangements.

The Hindu and Muslim groups had sought permission for religious activities at the Bhojshala Complex on January 23, when Saraswati Puja is being celebrated on the occasion of Basant Panchami which falls on Friday.