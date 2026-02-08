DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Speeding Audi runs over family out for distributing wedding cards in MP’s Rewa, 3 killed

The car, coming from the Raipur Karchuliyan side at high speed, rammed into their motorcycle

PTI
Rewa, Updated At : 11:08 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
One of the victim's son’s wedding was scheduled for February 24. Representative Image/iStock
Three people, including a father and son, were killed on the spot on Saturday evening after a speeding Audi car hit their motorcycle on a highway in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place near Kosta village under Raipur Karchuliyan police station limits, about 8 km from Rewa city. The victims were riding on a single motorcycle to distribute wedding invitation cards, police said.

The deceased included Bhagwat Vishwakarma and his younger son Rahul. Bhagwat’s elder son’s wedding was scheduled for February 24, Raipur Karchuliyan police station house officer Vijay Singh told reporters.

The car, coming from the Raipur Karchuliyan side at high speed, rammed into their motorcycle, the official said.

Another relative who was riding with them was also killed in the accident. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely mangled, Singh added.

The car driver has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, Singh said.

