Home / Madhya Pradesh / Speeding car rams into 5 vehicles before crashing into wall in MP

Speeding car rams into 5 vehicles before crashing into wall in MP

The driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol

article_Author
PTI
Jabalpur (MP), Updated At : 12:31 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Four persons were injured after a speeding car driven by a 22-year-old man, allegedly in an inebriated state, hit multiple vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, the police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on a 1-km stretch in the Omti police station limits on Saturday midnight, Inspector Rajpal Singh Baghel told PTI.

The driver, Anurag Soni, rammed into three cars and several two-wheelers before crashing into the wall of a garden, he said.

Baghel said that Soni, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, was pulled out of the damaged car and rushed to a hospital in an injured state.

Three others, including a policeman and a teenager riding two-wheelers, sustained injuries, he added.

The driver underwent a medical examination and was found to be inebriated, the official said.

Omti City Superintendent of Police Sonu Kurmi said a case was registered and further investigation was under way.

Police are scanning footage from a CCTV camera installed on the dashboard of the car, he said.

