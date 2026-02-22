Speeding car rams into 5 vehicles before crashing into wall in MP
The driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol
Four persons were injured after a speeding car driven by a 22-year-old man, allegedly in an inebriated state, hit multiple vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, the police said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on a 1-km stretch in the Omti police station limits on Saturday midnight, Inspector Rajpal Singh Baghel told PTI.
The driver, Anurag Soni, rammed into three cars and several two-wheelers before crashing into the wall of a garden, he said.
Baghel said that Soni, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, was pulled out of the damaged car and rushed to a hospital in an injured state.
Three others, including a policeman and a teenager riding two-wheelers, sustained injuries, he added.
The driver underwent a medical examination and was found to be inebriated, the official said.
Omti City Superintendent of Police Sonu Kurmi said a case was registered and further investigation was under way.
Police are scanning footage from a CCTV camera installed on the dashboard of the car, he said.