Twisha Sharma murder: Madhya Pradesh HC denies bail to retired judge Giribala

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former district judge Giribala Singh in the alleged suicide case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma on the ground investigation was still on and key forensic and digital extraction reports were awaited.

The plea was rejected by a single Bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari after the completion of arguments by defence and prosecution counsels on October 26.

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The 23-page order on Singh's bail application was uploaded in the evening by the high court, advocate Anurag Shrivastava, representing Sharma's family, said.

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In his order, Justice Nirankari said, "Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the nature and gravity of the allegations, the material collected during investigations, the circumstances immediately preceding the death of the deceased, the CCTV footage, the post-mortem reports and, particularly, the fact that further investigation under Section 193(9) of the BNSS is still in progress and important forensic reports and digital extraction reports are awaited, this court is not inclined to enlarge the applicant on bail at this stage. Accordingly, the bail plea is hereby rejected."